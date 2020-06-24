1431 Riverplace Blvd. #3104

Amenities

Luxury High Rise Condo - Luxurious urban living on the Southbank of the St Johns with panoramic skyline and river views. from almost every room! This immaculate 3 bedroom 3 and half bath condo boasts over 2400 sq ft of living space and private outdoor balcony overlooking the St Johns River. Private front foyer entrance from elevator. Access to wrap around balcony from both bedroom and living room, 10 ft high ceilings, tile floors, oversized laundry/utility room in unit, large walk in closets in all bedrooms and each bedroom has a private bath. The Peninsula offers 24 hr concierge, secured lobby, private fitness center, health spa, residents only rooftop club, Wifi business center, library,pool, hot tub, sauna, billiards room, valet parking, two covered parking spots. The Peninsula requires their fees and deposits in addition to the ones through RocknHomes Real Estate. Basic cable, water, sewer and trash included in rent. No pets, 24 hour notice and confirmed apt to show required.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4562997)