Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Enjoy condo living in this 3 bedroom 2 bath in Manotak Oaks. Featuring a nice open floorplan, this condo is in move in condition. Easy maintenance tile floors throughout and a well-equipped kitchen with oak cabinets and plenty of counter space. Extras include a courtesy stackable washer and dryer and outside storage closet. Located between I-10 and I-295 and blocks from Edward White High School. Available immediately.Non-aggressive breeds considered.