1412 West 5th Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This spacious 3 bedrooms 1 bath single family home is located on the north side for only $825/mo with security deposit of $625! Home provides back yard. Has separate dining room and laundry room with W/D hook-ups, on street parking, and more!



Security deposit is based on credit and rental history scores.



Be prepared to submit last three pay stubs and fill out rental verification form after applying.



Rent includes exterminator and landscaping



Additional fees apply:

Application fee - $50 per adult



Pet fee - $200 per pre-approved pet



Renters insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in date.



One FULL month's rent due prior to move-in.