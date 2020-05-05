All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1412 West 5th Street

1412 5th St W · No Longer Available
Location

1412 5th St W, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spacious 3 bedrooms 1 bath single family home is located on the north side for only $825/mo with security deposit of $625! Home provides back yard. Has separate dining room and laundry room with W/D hook-ups, on street parking, and more!

Security deposit is based on credit and rental history scores.

Be prepared to submit last three pay stubs and fill out rental verification form after applying.

Rent includes exterminator and landscaping

Additional fees apply:
Application fee - $50 per adult

Pet fee - $200 per pre-approved pet

Renters insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in date.

One FULL month's rent due prior to move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1412 West 5th Street have any available units?
1412 West 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1412 West 5th Street have?
Some of 1412 West 5th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1412 West 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1412 West 5th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 West 5th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1412 West 5th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1412 West 5th Street offer parking?
No, 1412 West 5th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1412 West 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1412 West 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 West 5th Street have a pool?
No, 1412 West 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1412 West 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 1412 West 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 West 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1412 West 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
