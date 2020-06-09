All apartments in Jacksonville
14014 SADDLEHILL CT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14014 SADDLEHILL CT

14014 Saddlehill Ct · No Longer Available
Location

14014 Saddlehill Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
***Available 3/1/19*** Pristine living in Flagler Station and close to everything! Over 2300 sq ft of space this end unit townhouse feels like it's own home! 3 bedrooms and 2.5 Baths with a loft this home has room for entertaining and much more! The cook's kitchen has a prep island, corian counters, 42'' cabinets with undermount lighting and stainless steel appliances plus a spacious breakfast nook. The living area has vaulted ceilings with double sliding glass doors to the lanai, wainscoting in the dining room and beautiful tile flooring. It also includes a separate computer area, water softener and remote sun shade in the lanai.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14014 SADDLEHILL CT have any available units?
14014 SADDLEHILL CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14014 SADDLEHILL CT have?
Some of 14014 SADDLEHILL CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14014 SADDLEHILL CT currently offering any rent specials?
14014 SADDLEHILL CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14014 SADDLEHILL CT pet-friendly?
No, 14014 SADDLEHILL CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 14014 SADDLEHILL CT offer parking?
Yes, 14014 SADDLEHILL CT offers parking.
Does 14014 SADDLEHILL CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14014 SADDLEHILL CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14014 SADDLEHILL CT have a pool?
Yes, 14014 SADDLEHILL CT has a pool.
Does 14014 SADDLEHILL CT have accessible units?
No, 14014 SADDLEHILL CT does not have accessible units.
Does 14014 SADDLEHILL CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14014 SADDLEHILL CT has units with dishwashers.
