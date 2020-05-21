All apartments in Jacksonville
1385 INGLESIDE AVE
1385 INGLESIDE AVE

1385 Ingleside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1385 Ingleside Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Avondale

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1385 INGLESIDE AVE have any available units?
1385 INGLESIDE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1385 INGLESIDE AVE have?
Some of 1385 INGLESIDE AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1385 INGLESIDE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1385 INGLESIDE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1385 INGLESIDE AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1385 INGLESIDE AVE is pet friendly.
Does 1385 INGLESIDE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1385 INGLESIDE AVE offers parking.
Does 1385 INGLESIDE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1385 INGLESIDE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1385 INGLESIDE AVE have a pool?
No, 1385 INGLESIDE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1385 INGLESIDE AVE have accessible units?
No, 1385 INGLESIDE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1385 INGLESIDE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1385 INGLESIDE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
