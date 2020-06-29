All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:13 AM

13835 Herons Landing Way #4

13835 Herons Landing Way 4 · No Longer Available
Location

13835 Herons Landing Way 4, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Beach Haven

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
garage
internet access
online portal
Beautiful ground floor 3 bedroom with lake view! - **AVAILABLE NOW**

Conveniently located near Interstate 95 and J Turner Butler Boulevard, Heron's Landing is in close proximity to trendy shopping, restaurants, entertainment and 3.4 miles to Jacksonville Beach.

Beautiful 1st floor 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with a direct access attached garage!! The unit includes a stackable washer and dryer, alarm system, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, corian counter tops, and black appliances. This unit has beautiful laminate wood flooring throughout and carpet in the bedrooms! Nice lake view from your patio! This unit is a must see! 2 cars max parking!!!

No pets please.

Water and sewer are included in the rent. Satellite (Americas Top 120), 1 digital receiver, and internet services are included--provided by Hotwire Communications.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.

Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Pkwy N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3212525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13835 Herons Landing Way #4 have any available units?
13835 Herons Landing Way #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13835 Herons Landing Way #4 have?
Some of 13835 Herons Landing Way #4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13835 Herons Landing Way #4 currently offering any rent specials?
13835 Herons Landing Way #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13835 Herons Landing Way #4 pet-friendly?
No, 13835 Herons Landing Way #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 13835 Herons Landing Way #4 offer parking?
Yes, 13835 Herons Landing Way #4 offers parking.
Does 13835 Herons Landing Way #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13835 Herons Landing Way #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13835 Herons Landing Way #4 have a pool?
Yes, 13835 Herons Landing Way #4 has a pool.
Does 13835 Herons Landing Way #4 have accessible units?
No, 13835 Herons Landing Way #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 13835 Herons Landing Way #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13835 Herons Landing Way #4 does not have units with dishwashers.

