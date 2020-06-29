13835 Herons Landing Way #4

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities alarm system parking pool garage internet access online portal

Beautiful ground floor 3 bedroom with lake view! - **AVAILABLE NOW**



Conveniently located near Interstate 95 and J Turner Butler Boulevard, Heron's Landing is in close proximity to trendy shopping, restaurants, entertainment and 3.4 miles to Jacksonville Beach.



Beautiful 1st floor 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with a direct access attached garage!! The unit includes a stackable washer and dryer, alarm system, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, corian counter tops, and black appliances. This unit has beautiful laminate wood flooring throughout and carpet in the bedrooms! Nice lake view from your patio! This unit is a must see! 2 cars max parking!!!



No pets please.



Water and sewer are included in the rent. Satellite (Americas Top 120), 1 digital receiver, and internet services are included--provided by Hotwire Communications.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.



Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



