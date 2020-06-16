Rent Calculator
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 13816 Herons Landing Way #2 - Unit 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
13816 Herons Landing Way #2 - Unit 2
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13816 Herons Landing Way #2 - Unit 2
13816 Herons Landing Way 2
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Beach Haven
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
13816 Herons Landing Way 2, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Beach Haven
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available January 1,2020! - Great 3 bed/2 unit in Herons Landing! Just a few minutes drive to the beach. Garage space included. Close to shopping & eating!
(RLNE5374923)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13816 Herons Landing Way #2 - Unit 2 have any available units?
13816 Herons Landing Way #2 - Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 13816 Herons Landing Way #2 - Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
13816 Herons Landing Way #2 - Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13816 Herons Landing Way #2 - Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 13816 Herons Landing Way #2 - Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 13816 Herons Landing Way #2 - Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 13816 Herons Landing Way #2 - Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 13816 Herons Landing Way #2 - Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13816 Herons Landing Way #2 - Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13816 Herons Landing Way #2 - Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 13816 Herons Landing Way #2 - Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 13816 Herons Landing Way #2 - Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 13816 Herons Landing Way #2 - Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 13816 Herons Landing Way #2 - Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13816 Herons Landing Way #2 - Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13816 Herons Landing Way #2 - Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 13816 Herons Landing Way #2 - Unit 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
