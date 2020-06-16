All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 13816 Herons Landing Way #2 - Unit 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
13816 Herons Landing Way #2 - Unit 2
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

13816 Herons Landing Way #2 - Unit 2

13816 Herons Landing Way 2 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Beach Haven
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13816 Herons Landing Way 2, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Beach Haven

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available January 1,2020! - Great 3 bed/2 unit in Herons Landing! Just a few minutes drive to the beach. Garage space included. Close to shopping & eating!

(RLNE5374923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13816 Herons Landing Way #2 - Unit 2 have any available units?
13816 Herons Landing Way #2 - Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 13816 Herons Landing Way #2 - Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
13816 Herons Landing Way #2 - Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13816 Herons Landing Way #2 - Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 13816 Herons Landing Way #2 - Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 13816 Herons Landing Way #2 - Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 13816 Herons Landing Way #2 - Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 13816 Herons Landing Way #2 - Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13816 Herons Landing Way #2 - Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13816 Herons Landing Way #2 - Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 13816 Herons Landing Way #2 - Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 13816 Herons Landing Way #2 - Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 13816 Herons Landing Way #2 - Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 13816 Herons Landing Way #2 - Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13816 Herons Landing Way #2 - Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13816 Herons Landing Way #2 - Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 13816 Herons Landing Way #2 - Unit 2 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia