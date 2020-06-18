All apartments in Jacksonville
13700 Richmond Park Dr N #1303

13700 Richmond Park Drive North · (904) 598-1557 ext. 104
Location

13700 Richmond Park Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32224

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 13700 Richmond Park Dr N #1303 · Avail. now

$1,175

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1015 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
***PRICE REDUCED*** Bishop's Court On The Way to The Beach this 2/2 is Ready for Viewing - Beautiful Bishops Court at Windsor Parke condo. Spacious 2/2 unit with large living room, bright and cheery with lots of windows. Bishop's Court is a luxury condominium community of resort-style amenities & scenic views. This home has a private entrance, walk-in closets, all Appliances & includes a.washer & dryer. Thre is Unassigned Parking. Amenities include a luxurious clubhouse with high-speed internet access, 24-hr sports club, 2 resort-style pools & spa, poolside pavilion w/sundeck & gas grill, picnic area, lighted tennis court, putting green, child's play area, and vehicle wash area. Just minutes to UNF, beaches, St. John's Town Center, Mayo Clinic, schools, and restaurants. This home is OCCUPIED.

(RLNE3259046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13700 Richmond Park Dr N #1303 have any available units?
13700 Richmond Park Dr N #1303 has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13700 Richmond Park Dr N #1303 have?
Some of 13700 Richmond Park Dr N #1303's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13700 Richmond Park Dr N #1303 currently offering any rent specials?
13700 Richmond Park Dr N #1303 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13700 Richmond Park Dr N #1303 pet-friendly?
No, 13700 Richmond Park Dr N #1303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 13700 Richmond Park Dr N #1303 offer parking?
Yes, 13700 Richmond Park Dr N #1303 does offer parking.
Does 13700 Richmond Park Dr N #1303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13700 Richmond Park Dr N #1303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13700 Richmond Park Dr N #1303 have a pool?
Yes, 13700 Richmond Park Dr N #1303 has a pool.
Does 13700 Richmond Park Dr N #1303 have accessible units?
No, 13700 Richmond Park Dr N #1303 does not have accessible units.
Does 13700 Richmond Park Dr N #1303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13700 Richmond Park Dr N #1303 does not have units with dishwashers.
