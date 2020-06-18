13700 Richmond Park Dr N #1303

Amenities

***PRICE REDUCED*** Bishop's Court On The Way to The Beach this 2/2 is Ready for Viewing - Beautiful Bishops Court at Windsor Parke condo. Spacious 2/2 unit with large living room, bright and cheery with lots of windows. Bishop's Court is a luxury condominium community of resort-style amenities & scenic views. This home has a private entrance, walk-in closets, all Appliances & includes a.washer & dryer. Thre is Unassigned Parking. Amenities include a luxurious clubhouse with high-speed internet access, 24-hr sports club, 2 resort-style pools & spa, poolside pavilion w/sundeck & gas grill, picnic area, lighted tennis court, putting green, child's play area, and vehicle wash area. Just minutes to UNF, beaches, St. John's Town Center, Mayo Clinic, schools, and restaurants. This home is OCCUPIED.



