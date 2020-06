Amenities

AVONDALE APARTMENT FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Park St west, right on Wolfe to duplex. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, office/sunroom off 1 bedroom, kitchen (R/R/DW), approx. 1500 sf CHA, W/D (as is)wrap-around porch, lots of storage, 1 off street parking spot or may rent garage for $50 per month, $1495 sec dep, 1 year lease, lawn service included, may consider pet w/NRPF, [AT nslb pm dn] available Dec. 1