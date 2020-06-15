13553 ISLA VISTA DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning 3 bedroom Furnished Townhouse available in the beautiful community of Vizcaya! - Do not miss out on this beautiful townhouse. Fully Furnished 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is located in a gated community and offers resort style amenities. This gorgeous home has tile & wood floors throughout, no carpet! Large master suite with attache master bathroom with relaxing garden tub, walk in shower and huge walk in closet. 2 other bedrooms are large and offer ample amount of closet space. There is a 2nd full bath upstairs and half bath located on 1st floor. Kitchen is open to the living room and has a breakfast bar, granite counter tops,stainless steel appliances and dark wood cabinets. Spacious open floor plan and a breathe taking view from the backyard. Washer and dryer is included and home also has an attached 1 car garage.



(RLNE5767590)