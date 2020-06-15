All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 13553 ISLA VISTA DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
13553 ISLA VISTA DR
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

13553 ISLA VISTA DR

13553 Isla Vista Drive · (904) 733-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Beach Haven
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13553 Isla Vista Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Beach Haven

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 13553 ISLA VISTA DR · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2059 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning 3 bedroom Furnished Townhouse available in the beautiful community of Vizcaya! - Do not miss out on this beautiful townhouse. Fully Furnished 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is located in a gated community and offers resort style amenities. This gorgeous home has tile & wood floors throughout, no carpet! Large master suite with attache master bathroom with relaxing garden tub, walk in shower and huge walk in closet. 2 other bedrooms are large and offer ample amount of closet space. There is a 2nd full bath upstairs and half bath located on 1st floor. Kitchen is open to the living room and has a breakfast bar, granite counter tops,stainless steel appliances and dark wood cabinets. Spacious open floor plan and a breathe taking view from the backyard. Washer and dryer is included and home also has an attached 1 car garage.

(RLNE5767590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13553 ISLA VISTA DR have any available units?
13553 ISLA VISTA DR has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13553 ISLA VISTA DR have?
Some of 13553 ISLA VISTA DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13553 ISLA VISTA DR currently offering any rent specials?
13553 ISLA VISTA DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13553 ISLA VISTA DR pet-friendly?
No, 13553 ISLA VISTA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 13553 ISLA VISTA DR offer parking?
Yes, 13553 ISLA VISTA DR does offer parking.
Does 13553 ISLA VISTA DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13553 ISLA VISTA DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13553 ISLA VISTA DR have a pool?
No, 13553 ISLA VISTA DR does not have a pool.
Does 13553 ISLA VISTA DR have accessible units?
No, 13553 ISLA VISTA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 13553 ISLA VISTA DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 13553 ISLA VISTA DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 13553 ISLA VISTA DR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity