1346 HADEN LN
Last updated February 24 2020 at 2:56 PM

1346 HADEN LN

1346 Haden Lane · (904) 900-4766
Location

1346 Haden Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Oceanway

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

6 Bed · 3 Bath · 2373 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Unique 6BED, 3FULL BATH home in Shirley Oaks! This spacious beauty features top of the line stainless steel appliances, Corian counters, pull out shelving in the kitchen cabinets and an open living/kitchen area but still has a formal dining room! This home offers TWO master bedrooms with on-suite bath, you can choose between the first floor or second floor! Clean up is a breeze with your central vac system and afterwards, you can relax on your over-sized covered patio while enjoying the privacy of your fenced in yard. (washer and dryer included) This one wont last. Come see today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1346 HADEN LN have any available units?
1346 HADEN LN has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1346 HADEN LN have?
Some of 1346 HADEN LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1346 HADEN LN currently offering any rent specials?
1346 HADEN LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1346 HADEN LN pet-friendly?
No, 1346 HADEN LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1346 HADEN LN offer parking?
No, 1346 HADEN LN does not offer parking.
Does 1346 HADEN LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1346 HADEN LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1346 HADEN LN have a pool?
No, 1346 HADEN LN does not have a pool.
Does 1346 HADEN LN have accessible units?
No, 1346 HADEN LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1346 HADEN LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 1346 HADEN LN does not have units with dishwashers.
