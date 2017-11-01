1346 HADEN LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities

Unique 6BED, 3FULL BATH home in Shirley Oaks! This spacious beauty features top of the line stainless steel appliances, Corian counters, pull out shelving in the kitchen cabinets and an open living/kitchen area but still has a formal dining room! This home offers TWO master bedrooms with on-suite bath, you can choose between the first floor or second floor! Clean up is a breeze with your central vac system and afterwards, you can relax on your over-sized covered patio while enjoying the privacy of your fenced in yard. (washer and dryer included) This one wont last. Come see today!