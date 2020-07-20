All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 13432 AQUILINE RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
13432 AQUILINE RD
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:14 AM

13432 AQUILINE RD

13432 Aquiline Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Golden Glades-The Woods
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13432 Aquiline Road, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Golden Glades-The Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Gorgeous 4 Bed 3 bath house in Osprey Pointe. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living room, dining room, family room and kitchen. Carpet in all bedrooms. Open, spacious floor plan with lots of windows & high ceilings. Kitchen has white cabinetry w/ black granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The Owner's Suite has French Doors leading to the screened-in porch. Bathroom has dual sinks, 2 walk-in closets, sep tub and shower, and separate room for the toilet. The 3 other bedrooms are on the other side of the house and there's a Jack & Jill bath between two of them. The 3rd bedroom has a bathroom across the hall which also leads to the outdoors.Back yard is fully fenced. Plenty of room for the kids or pets to play. Amenities incl pool, tennis, playground. Avail May 5

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13432 AQUILINE RD have any available units?
13432 AQUILINE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13432 AQUILINE RD have?
Some of 13432 AQUILINE RD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13432 AQUILINE RD currently offering any rent specials?
13432 AQUILINE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13432 AQUILINE RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 13432 AQUILINE RD is pet friendly.
Does 13432 AQUILINE RD offer parking?
Yes, 13432 AQUILINE RD offers parking.
Does 13432 AQUILINE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13432 AQUILINE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13432 AQUILINE RD have a pool?
Yes, 13432 AQUILINE RD has a pool.
Does 13432 AQUILINE RD have accessible units?
No, 13432 AQUILINE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 13432 AQUILINE RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13432 AQUILINE RD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Strand
1401 Riverplace Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia