13432 AQUILINE RD

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Gorgeous 4 Bed 3 bath house in Osprey Pointe. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living room, dining room, family room and kitchen. Carpet in all bedrooms. Open, spacious floor plan with lots of windows & high ceilings. Kitchen has white cabinetry w/ black granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The Owner's Suite has French Doors leading to the screened-in porch. Bathroom has dual sinks, 2 walk-in closets, sep tub and shower, and separate room for the toilet. The 3 other bedrooms are on the other side of the house and there's a Jack & Jill bath between two of them. The 3rd bedroom has a bathroom across the hall which also leads to the outdoors.Back yard is fully fenced. Plenty of room for the kids or pets to play. Amenities incl pool, tennis, playground. Avail May 5