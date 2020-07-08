13407 ISLA VISTA DR

Amenities

dishwasher parking microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Wow, great house! There are lake/fountain views from the back of the house, and the home is situated at the end of the road in a cul-de-sac. Three bedrooms and two and a half bath await the new resident in this fabulous Pulte built home. There is an open, spacious feel to the first floor, which has the living room, kitchen, dining area and a powder room. There are triple sliding doors to the screened lanai, overlooking the lake in the back of the house. The second floor boasts the master bedroom and bathroom, 2 additional bedrooms and a hall bathroom.