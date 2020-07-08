All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 13407 ISLA VISTA DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
13407 ISLA VISTA DR
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:54 AM

13407 ISLA VISTA DR

13407 Isla Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Beach Haven
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13407 Isla Vista Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Beach Haven

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Wow, great house! There are lake/fountain views from the back of the house, and the home is situated at the end of the road in a cul-de-sac. Three bedrooms and two and a half bath await the new resident in this fabulous Pulte built home. There is an open, spacious feel to the first floor, which has the living room, kitchen, dining area and a powder room. There are triple sliding doors to the screened lanai, overlooking the lake in the back of the house. The second floor boasts the master bedroom and bathroom, 2 additional bedrooms and a hall bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13407 ISLA VISTA DR have any available units?
13407 ISLA VISTA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13407 ISLA VISTA DR have?
Some of 13407 ISLA VISTA DR's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13407 ISLA VISTA DR currently offering any rent specials?
13407 ISLA VISTA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13407 ISLA VISTA DR pet-friendly?
No, 13407 ISLA VISTA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 13407 ISLA VISTA DR offer parking?
Yes, 13407 ISLA VISTA DR offers parking.
Does 13407 ISLA VISTA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13407 ISLA VISTA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13407 ISLA VISTA DR have a pool?
No, 13407 ISLA VISTA DR does not have a pool.
Does 13407 ISLA VISTA DR have accessible units?
No, 13407 ISLA VISTA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 13407 ISLA VISTA DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13407 ISLA VISTA DR has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia