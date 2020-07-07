All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 134 W 23rd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
134 W 23rd St
Last updated July 13 2019 at 5:16 PM

134 W 23rd St

134 W 23rd St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

134 W 23rd St, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Brentwood

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
courtyard
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/204e471065 ---- This is the perfect place to call home! Updated Vinyl Plank flooring, and recently remodeled bathroom, 3 bedroom, 2 bath with a shared courtyard. **UTILITIES INCLUDED WITH RENT** Pet friendly with breed approval and pet fee. Apply online today! BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 W 23rd St have any available units?
134 W 23rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 134 W 23rd St have?
Some of 134 W 23rd St's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 W 23rd St currently offering any rent specials?
134 W 23rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 W 23rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 134 W 23rd St is pet friendly.
Does 134 W 23rd St offer parking?
No, 134 W 23rd St does not offer parking.
Does 134 W 23rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 W 23rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 W 23rd St have a pool?
No, 134 W 23rd St does not have a pool.
Does 134 W 23rd St have accessible units?
No, 134 W 23rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 134 W 23rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 W 23rd St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Canopy Creek
11291 Harts Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia