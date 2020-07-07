134 W 23rd St

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated courtyard some paid utils

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/204e471065 ---- This is the perfect place to call home! Updated Vinyl Plank flooring, and recently remodeled bathroom, 3 bedroom, 2 bath with a shared courtyard. **UTILITIES INCLUDED WITH RENT** Pet friendly with breed approval and pet fee. Apply online today! BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.