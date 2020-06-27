All apartments in Jacksonville
13363 Beach Blvd #421

13363 Beach Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

13363 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Golden Glades-The Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car wash area
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful Upgraded Townhome near the Beach - Don't miss out on this Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo, Only 10 minutes from the beach! This home has New Luxury Vinyl Flooring throughout. Updated light fixtures and appliances. Kitchen has bar space & plenty of Cabinet space with a pantry, Washer & Dryer Included & it is Pet friendly ( upon approval ) This home is spacious and has a wonderful layout, split bedrooms with a Separate Master bedroom & Master bath offers his & Her sinks with a walk in closet & Shower. Enjoy the breeze on the screened in porch and check out the Community which has a great Gym, Pool, Gated Security & Car wash area. Located in the Heart of Jacksonville this home offers a great location for UNF Students and parents for Chets creek elementary, Close to Shopping, food & Entertainment.

(RLNE4968881)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13363 Beach Blvd #421 have any available units?
13363 Beach Blvd #421 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13363 Beach Blvd #421 have?
Some of 13363 Beach Blvd #421's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13363 Beach Blvd #421 currently offering any rent specials?
13363 Beach Blvd #421 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13363 Beach Blvd #421 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13363 Beach Blvd #421 is pet friendly.
Does 13363 Beach Blvd #421 offer parking?
No, 13363 Beach Blvd #421 does not offer parking.
Does 13363 Beach Blvd #421 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13363 Beach Blvd #421 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13363 Beach Blvd #421 have a pool?
Yes, 13363 Beach Blvd #421 has a pool.
Does 13363 Beach Blvd #421 have accessible units?
No, 13363 Beach Blvd #421 does not have accessible units.
Does 13363 Beach Blvd #421 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13363 Beach Blvd #421 does not have units with dishwashers.
