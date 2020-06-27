13363 Beach Blvd #421

Amenities

Wonderful Upgraded Townhome near the Beach - Don't miss out on this Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo, Only 10 minutes from the beach! This home has New Luxury Vinyl Flooring throughout. Updated light fixtures and appliances. Kitchen has bar space & plenty of Cabinet space with a pantry, Washer & Dryer Included & it is Pet friendly ( upon approval ) This home is spacious and has a wonderful layout, split bedrooms with a Separate Master bedroom & Master bath offers his & Her sinks with a walk in closet & Shower. Enjoy the breeze on the screened in porch and check out the Community which has a great Gym, Pool, Gated Security & Car wash area. Located in the Heart of Jacksonville this home offers a great location for UNF Students and parents for Chets creek elementary, Close to Shopping, food & Entertainment.



