Jacksonville, FL
1315 Wolfe Court
Last updated June 6 2020 at 4:00 AM

1315 Wolfe Court

1315 Wolfe Court · No Longer Available
Location

1315 Wolfe Court, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Recently reduced and remodeled This 3 bedroom 2 full bath home is located in the Mid-Westside neighborhood and features dining room, bonus room, nice kitchen with new appliances. new paint, flooring and remodeled bathrooms and off street parking. Home is heated/cooled with energy efficient window units and also includes storage/ utility room with w/d connections. Home is conveniently located near I-95, downtown and Suzie Tolbert Elementary School. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

We have other properties....
https://managementjax.managebuilding.com/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

