1315 Wolfe Court

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Recently reduced and remodeled This 3 bedroom 2 full bath home is located in the Mid-Westside neighborhood and features dining room, bonus room, nice kitchen with new appliances. new paint, flooring and remodeled bathrooms and off street parking. Home is heated/cooled with energy efficient window units and also includes storage/ utility room with w/d connections. Home is conveniently located near I-95, downtown and Suzie Tolbert Elementary School. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.



