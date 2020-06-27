All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

1304 Dunns Lake Dr E, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Oceanway

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Extremely Spacious 4Br 3Ba with a Huge Loft. This Home is located directly off 295 In Dunns Creek Plantation. Home has an Open floor Plan & a Large Kitchen with All Stainless Steel Appliances, Bluetooth Speaker connection and USB connection in kitchen, Cooktop, Double Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Water Purification System throughout home and more. Huge Double Door Master Suite On 2nd Floor w/ Preserve Views. Washer/Dryer included, Laundry room Is conveniently located on the 2nd floor for easy access to Br's. 3 Br's On Second Floor, 4th Br Or Office On 1st Floor. The HOA provides access to a pool, playground, gazebo, gym and more as an amenities for your enjoyment. Upgrades throughout. Size,Size,Size Every bedroom within this home has a walk-in closet. A Bachelor Heaven, A Family Must....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 Dunns Lake Dr have any available units?
1304 Dunns Lake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1304 Dunns Lake Dr have?
Some of 1304 Dunns Lake Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 Dunns Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1304 Dunns Lake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 Dunns Lake Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1304 Dunns Lake Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1304 Dunns Lake Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1304 Dunns Lake Dr offers parking.
Does 1304 Dunns Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1304 Dunns Lake Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 Dunns Lake Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1304 Dunns Lake Dr has a pool.
Does 1304 Dunns Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 1304 Dunns Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 Dunns Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1304 Dunns Lake Dr has units with dishwashers.
