1304 Dunns Lake Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Extremely Spacious 4Br 3Ba with a Huge Loft. This Home is located directly off 295 In Dunns Creek Plantation. Home has an Open floor Plan & a Large Kitchen with All Stainless Steel Appliances, Bluetooth Speaker connection and USB connection in kitchen, Cooktop, Double Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Water Purification System throughout home and more. Huge Double Door Master Suite On 2nd Floor w/ Preserve Views. Washer/Dryer included, Laundry room Is conveniently located on the 2nd floor for easy access to Br's. 3 Br's On Second Floor, 4th Br Or Office On 1st Floor. The HOA provides access to a pool, playground, gazebo, gym and more as an amenities for your enjoyment. Upgrades throughout. Size,Size,Size Every bedroom within this home has a walk-in closet. A Bachelor Heaven, A Family Must....