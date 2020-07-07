Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1302 Hollywood Avenue Available 03/01/19 Beautiful Avondale Rental! - **Please see below for showing instructions



Sitting just across from picture perfect Hollywood Park is this updated and roomy Avondale bungalow featuring a screened front porch, hardwood floors, french doors off dining area, large updated kitchen with newer stainless appliances, breakfast bar, wine rack, and butler's pantry. 2 bedrooms, 1 Jack and Jill bathroom downstairs. Master suite (loft) with master bathroom and multiple closets upstairs. INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR PEST CONTROL INCLUDED! HVAC SERVICE AGREEMENT INCLUDED! WASHER DRYER INCLUDED! 1 car garage, large backyard patio with enclosed backyard fence. Inquire today!



3D Tour (mobile friendly): https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xHwHR17jtbN



Additional fees may include:

Pet fee: $250

Lease closing: $100



**To request a showing, please go to our Website at PacificoFL.com, click on FEATURED RENTALS, and then click SHOWING REQUEST.

www.pacificofl.com/showing-request-pre-screen-1



