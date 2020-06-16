12898 WINGED ELM DR E

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

This lovely home is located in the sought after community of The Woods. The 4bd 2 bath home features a formal dining room, living room and eat in kitchen. The family room opens to a screened porch and overlooks a sparkling pond. The owners bedroom has a walk in shower and garden tub. Double sinks with a vanity area finish off this great bath. There is a central double sided fireplace looking out to the living and family rooms. The Woods community has top notch amenities including a large pool, children's pool, tennis courts, soccer fields and winding walking trails. It is 15 minutes to the beaches and downtown with shopping and restaurants close by. A great location for commuting to southside, downtown, beaches and NS Mayport. This home will be owner managed