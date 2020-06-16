All apartments in Jacksonville
12898 WINGED ELM DR E
12898 WINGED ELM DR E

Location

12898 Winged Elm Dr N, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Golden Glades-The Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This lovely home is located in the sought after community of The Woods. The 4bd 2 bath home features a formal dining room, living room and eat in kitchen. The family room opens to a screened porch and overlooks a sparkling pond. The owners bedroom has a walk in shower and garden tub. Double sinks with a vanity area finish off this great bath. There is a central double sided fireplace looking out to the living and family rooms. The Woods community has top notch amenities including a large pool, children's pool, tennis courts, soccer fields and winding walking trails. It is 15 minutes to the beaches and downtown with shopping and restaurants close by. A great location for commuting to southside, downtown, beaches and NS Mayport. This home will be owner managed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12898 WINGED ELM DR E have any available units?
12898 WINGED ELM DR E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12898 WINGED ELM DR E have?
Some of 12898 WINGED ELM DR E's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12898 WINGED ELM DR E currently offering any rent specials?
12898 WINGED ELM DR E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12898 WINGED ELM DR E pet-friendly?
No, 12898 WINGED ELM DR E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12898 WINGED ELM DR E offer parking?
Yes, 12898 WINGED ELM DR E offers parking.
Does 12898 WINGED ELM DR E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12898 WINGED ELM DR E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12898 WINGED ELM DR E have a pool?
Yes, 12898 WINGED ELM DR E has a pool.
Does 12898 WINGED ELM DR E have accessible units?
No, 12898 WINGED ELM DR E does not have accessible units.
Does 12898 WINGED ELM DR E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12898 WINGED ELM DR E has units with dishwashers.
