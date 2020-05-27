All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1287 WOODRUFF AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1287 WOODRUFF AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1287 WOODRUFF AVE

1287 Woodruff Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1287 Woodruff Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1287 WOODRUFF AVE have any available units?
1287 WOODRUFF AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1287 WOODRUFF AVE have?
Some of 1287 WOODRUFF AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1287 WOODRUFF AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1287 WOODRUFF AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1287 WOODRUFF AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1287 WOODRUFF AVE is pet friendly.
Does 1287 WOODRUFF AVE offer parking?
No, 1287 WOODRUFF AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1287 WOODRUFF AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1287 WOODRUFF AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1287 WOODRUFF AVE have a pool?
No, 1287 WOODRUFF AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1287 WOODRUFF AVE have accessible units?
No, 1287 WOODRUFF AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1287 WOODRUFF AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1287 WOODRUFF AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia