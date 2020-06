Amenities

Fabulous cul-de-sac location minutes from Mayport Naval Station, the beaches and St. John's Town Center. This 4 BR / 2 BA house is freshy painted and ready for a new tenant. Beautiful kitchen opens up to the living and dining room. Family room provides additional space for crafting, gaming or relaxing. Fully fenced backyard.