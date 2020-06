12542 BROOKCHASE LN

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking playground pool garage

BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED 4 BEDROOM, PLUS A BONUS ROOM OFF MASTER THAT COULD BE USED FOR A NURSERY OR OFFICE (NO CLOSET). MASTER BATH HAS DUAL VANITIES, GARDEN TUB AND SEPARATE AND NICE SIZE CLOSET. FORMAL DINING ROOM, LARGE KITCHEN OVERLOOKING FAMILY ROOM WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, MASTER AND 2 OTHER BEDROOMS ON 1ST FLOOR. UPSTAIRS FEATURES A VERY LARGE 4TH BEDROOM ROOM WITH CLOSET AND BATH. NEW WOOD LOOK VINYL PLANK EXCEPT IN BEDROOMS AND UPSTAIRS WHICH FEATURE NEW CARPET. COVERED LANI OVERLOOKING EASY TO CARE FOR BACK YARD. TWO CAR GARAGE. CLUB POOL, FITNESS AND PLAYGROUND. SMALL PETS CONSIDERED. AND THIS PROPERTY WILL BE MANAGED BY THE OWNER. WATER SOFTENER DOES NOT WORK.