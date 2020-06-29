1252 Luffness Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great find in Panther Creek ! 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home on a corner lot on a cul-de-sac street. First Floor has Large open floor plan including gourmet kitchen with one bedroom & a half bath downstairs. Upstairs features a huge loft style room and four bedrooms. Separate master suite has dual bathroom counters, garden tub with separate shower, and large walk in closet. Washer/Dryer hookup upstairs as well. Large fenced back yard, covered patio and three car garage. Nice quiet, convenient neighborhood close to shopping and access to major highways. Non aggressive pets will be considered on a case by case basis for this home that is available immediately.