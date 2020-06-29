All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1252 Luffness Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1252 Luffness Drive
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:45 PM

1252 Luffness Drive

1252 Lufness Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1252 Lufness Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Jacksonville Farms-Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great find in Panther Creek ! 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home on a corner lot on a cul-de-sac street. First Floor has Large open floor plan including gourmet kitchen with one bedroom & a half bath downstairs. Upstairs features a huge loft style room and four bedrooms. Separate master suite has dual bathroom counters, garden tub with separate shower, and large walk in closet. Washer/Dryer hookup upstairs as well. Large fenced back yard, covered patio and three car garage. Nice quiet, convenient neighborhood close to shopping and access to major highways. Non aggressive pets will be considered on a case by case basis for this home that is available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1252 Luffness Drive have any available units?
1252 Luffness Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1252 Luffness Drive have?
Some of 1252 Luffness Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1252 Luffness Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1252 Luffness Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1252 Luffness Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1252 Luffness Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1252 Luffness Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1252 Luffness Drive offers parking.
Does 1252 Luffness Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1252 Luffness Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1252 Luffness Drive have a pool?
No, 1252 Luffness Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1252 Luffness Drive have accessible units?
No, 1252 Luffness Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1252 Luffness Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1252 Luffness Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia