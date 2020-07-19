All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

125 CLAPTON WAY

125 Clapton Way · No Longer Available
Location

125 Clapton Way, Jacksonville, FL 32220
Whitehouse

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
You must see this home. Very nice. Vaulted Ceilings set off the modern and comfortable feel of this home. Cozy eat-in-kitchen area features bay windows that look out onto a huge backyard. 3 bedroom 2 baths. All ceramic tile with carpet in bedrooms.Large 2 car garage with w/d hookup in garage. Patio on back of home.All details must be verified.No sign on property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 CLAPTON WAY have any available units?
125 CLAPTON WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 CLAPTON WAY have?
Some of 125 CLAPTON WAY's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 CLAPTON WAY currently offering any rent specials?
125 CLAPTON WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 CLAPTON WAY pet-friendly?
No, 125 CLAPTON WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 125 CLAPTON WAY offer parking?
Yes, 125 CLAPTON WAY offers parking.
Does 125 CLAPTON WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 CLAPTON WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 CLAPTON WAY have a pool?
No, 125 CLAPTON WAY does not have a pool.
Does 125 CLAPTON WAY have accessible units?
No, 125 CLAPTON WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 125 CLAPTON WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 CLAPTON WAY has units with dishwashers.
