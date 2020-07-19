125 CLAPTON WAY

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities garage

You must see this home. Very nice. Vaulted Ceilings set off the modern and comfortable feel of this home. Cozy eat-in-kitchen area features bay windows that look out onto a huge backyard. 3 bedroom 2 baths. All ceramic tile with carpet in bedrooms.Large 2 car garage with w/d hookup in garage. Patio on back of home.All details must be verified.No sign on property.