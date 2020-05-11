12495 Arrowleaf Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 Story Home in Ashley Woods Subdivision - Beautiful landscaping and an ornate entryway welcome you to this beautiful home conveniently located in the Ashley Woods subdivision. This two-story delight offers:

*Large living room with vaulted ceilings *Open floor plan great for entertaining

*Wood burning fireplace *Beautiful view overlooking the woods *Upgraded Granite countertop in the large kitchen *New stainless steel appliances in the large kitchen.

*Master bath includes garden tub, separate walk-in shower, and upgraded vanity.

*Beautiful wood flooring and tile downstairs with carpeted bedrooms

*Double garage and sprinkler system. *Screened in back patio



(RLNE4963620)