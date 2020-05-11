All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

12495 Arrowleaf Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Story Home in Ashley Woods Subdivision - Beautiful landscaping and an ornate entryway welcome you to this beautiful home conveniently located in the Ashley Woods subdivision. This two-story delight offers:
*Large living room with vaulted ceilings *Open floor plan great for entertaining
*Wood burning fireplace *Beautiful view overlooking the woods *Upgraded Granite countertop in the large kitchen *New stainless steel appliances in the large kitchen.
*Master bath includes garden tub, separate walk-in shower, and upgraded vanity.
*Beautiful wood flooring and tile downstairs with carpeted bedrooms
*Double garage and sprinkler system. *Screened in back patio

(RLNE4963620)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12495 Arrowleaf Lane have any available units?
12495 Arrowleaf Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12495 Arrowleaf Lane have?
Some of 12495 Arrowleaf Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12495 Arrowleaf Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12495 Arrowleaf Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12495 Arrowleaf Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12495 Arrowleaf Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12495 Arrowleaf Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12495 Arrowleaf Lane offers parking.
Does 12495 Arrowleaf Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12495 Arrowleaf Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12495 Arrowleaf Lane have a pool?
No, 12495 Arrowleaf Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12495 Arrowleaf Lane have accessible units?
No, 12495 Arrowleaf Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12495 Arrowleaf Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12495 Arrowleaf Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
