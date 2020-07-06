12463 Antler Hill Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Sans Pareil
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Great Home at Hunters Ridge - This beautiful 3 bedroom home in Hunters Ridge is available and ready for move-in. Split floor plan. Private fenced back yard with a shaded deck. Wide open living area with a fireplace. Lawn care included.
The Hunters Ridge Neighborhood is located off of South Kernan Blvd. between JTB and Beach Blvd. Please.
Rental requirements: - Monthly household income 3x the rent amount - Credit score of at least 600 - History of timely rent/mortgage payments for past two years - No previous evictions - No pending bankruptcies - Two pet limit. No aggressive dog breeds. $500 pet deposit per pet.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
