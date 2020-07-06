12463 Antler Hill Drive North

Amenities

Great Home at Hunters Ridge - This beautiful 3 bedroom home in Hunters Ridge is available and ready for move-in. Split floor plan. Private fenced back yard with a shaded deck. Wide open living area with a fireplace. Lawn care included.



The Hunters Ridge Neighborhood is located off of South Kernan Blvd. between JTB and Beach Blvd. Please.



Rental requirements:

- Monthly household income 3x the rent amount

- Credit score of at least 600

- History of timely rent/mortgage payments for past two years

- No previous evictions

- No pending bankruptcies

- Two pet limit. No aggressive dog breeds. $500 pet deposit per pet.



