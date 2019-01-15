Rent Calculator
1228 SUNRAY CT
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:41 PM
1228 SUNRAY CT
1228 Sunray Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
1228 Sunray Court, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Oceanway
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lovely home features great room with wood laminate floor off eat in kitchen. Huge master suite. interior laundry room. large patio in private fenced rear yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1228 SUNRAY CT have any available units?
1228 SUNRAY CT doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1228 SUNRAY CT have?
Some of 1228 SUNRAY CT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors.
Amenities section
.
Is 1228 SUNRAY CT currently offering any rent specials?
1228 SUNRAY CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1228 SUNRAY CT pet-friendly?
No, 1228 SUNRAY CT is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1228 SUNRAY CT offer parking?
Yes, 1228 SUNRAY CT does offer parking.
Does 1228 SUNRAY CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1228 SUNRAY CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1228 SUNRAY CT have a pool?
No, 1228 SUNRAY CT does not have a pool.
Does 1228 SUNRAY CT have accessible units?
No, 1228 SUNRAY CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1228 SUNRAY CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1228 SUNRAY CT has units with dishwashers.
