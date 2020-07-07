All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 12279 MOOSE HOLLOW DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12279 MOOSE HOLLOW DR
Last updated January 28 2020 at 10:09 PM

12279 MOOSE HOLLOW DR

12279 Moose Hollow Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Oceanway
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12279 Moose Hollow Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32226
Oceanway

Amenities

patio / balcony
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
SPACE GALORE! This 2,512 square foot house for rent features 4 beds and 2.5 baths in a great location inside of Hickory Hill's community. Welcoming entry way leads you either upstairs or to a formal living room and dining room, take your pick! This unique floor plan gives you all types of creative options to decorate. The extra living room that is across from an open kitchen can be used as an entertaining family room. Spacious bedroom sizes and a generous size in each bathroom. Enjoy the LARGE private screened in patio that offers a HUGE fenced in backyard. Freshly painted all neutral colors now. Close to both highways (I-95 and 295), River City Marketplace and several local schools. APPLY TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12279 MOOSE HOLLOW DR have any available units?
12279 MOOSE HOLLOW DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 12279 MOOSE HOLLOW DR currently offering any rent specials?
12279 MOOSE HOLLOW DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12279 MOOSE HOLLOW DR pet-friendly?
No, 12279 MOOSE HOLLOW DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12279 MOOSE HOLLOW DR offer parking?
No, 12279 MOOSE HOLLOW DR does not offer parking.
Does 12279 MOOSE HOLLOW DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12279 MOOSE HOLLOW DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12279 MOOSE HOLLOW DR have a pool?
No, 12279 MOOSE HOLLOW DR does not have a pool.
Does 12279 MOOSE HOLLOW DR have accessible units?
No, 12279 MOOSE HOLLOW DR does not have accessible units.
Does 12279 MOOSE HOLLOW DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 12279 MOOSE HOLLOW DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12279 MOOSE HOLLOW DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 12279 MOOSE HOLLOW DR does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia