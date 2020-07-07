12279 MOOSE HOLLOW DR

Amenities

SPACE GALORE! This 2,512 square foot house for rent features 4 beds and 2.5 baths in a great location inside of Hickory Hill's community. Welcoming entry way leads you either upstairs or to a formal living room and dining room, take your pick! This unique floor plan gives you all types of creative options to decorate. The extra living room that is across from an open kitchen can be used as an entertaining family room. Spacious bedroom sizes and a generous size in each bathroom. Enjoy the LARGE private screened in patio that offers a HUGE fenced in backyard. Freshly painted all neutral colors now. Close to both highways (I-95 and 295), River City Marketplace and several local schools. APPLY TODAY!