Jacksonville, FL
12255 S HINDMARSH CIR
Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:20 AM

12255 S HINDMARSH CIR

12255 S Hindmarsh Cir · No Longer Available
Location

12255 S Hindmarsh Cir, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the beautiful community of Waterleaf in Jacksonville's Intracoastal area! This spacious home has over 3,000 square feet of living space! It has fresh paint, new carpet and new vinyl plank floors downstairs! Upon entering this home you have a nice separate formal dining room and formal living room. Nice open concept floorplan. Well appointed kitchen with tall 42' cabinets, black appliances, and food prep island. Plenty of cabinets for storage! Kitchen overlooks large living room with cozy fireplace. Half bathroom and laundry room with washer/dryer connections located downstairs. All 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and large loft area are located upstairs. Lawncare is tenants responsibility. Would like a 24 month lease. One pet will be permitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12255 S HINDMARSH CIR have any available units?
12255 S HINDMARSH CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12255 S HINDMARSH CIR have?
Some of 12255 S HINDMARSH CIR's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12255 S HINDMARSH CIR currently offering any rent specials?
12255 S HINDMARSH CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12255 S HINDMARSH CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 12255 S HINDMARSH CIR is pet friendly.
Does 12255 S HINDMARSH CIR offer parking?
No, 12255 S HINDMARSH CIR does not offer parking.
Does 12255 S HINDMARSH CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12255 S HINDMARSH CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12255 S HINDMARSH CIR have a pool?
No, 12255 S HINDMARSH CIR does not have a pool.
Does 12255 S HINDMARSH CIR have accessible units?
No, 12255 S HINDMARSH CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 12255 S HINDMARSH CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 12255 S HINDMARSH CIR does not have units with dishwashers.

