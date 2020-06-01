12255 S HINDMARSH CIR

Amenities

Stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the beautiful community of Waterleaf in Jacksonville's Intracoastal area! This spacious home has over 3,000 square feet of living space! It has fresh paint, new carpet and new vinyl plank floors downstairs! Upon entering this home you have a nice separate formal dining room and formal living room. Nice open concept floorplan. Well appointed kitchen with tall 42' cabinets, black appliances, and food prep island. Plenty of cabinets for storage! Kitchen overlooks large living room with cozy fireplace. Half bathroom and laundry room with washer/dryer connections located downstairs. All 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and large loft area are located upstairs. Lawncare is tenants responsibility. Would like a 24 month lease. One pet will be permitted.