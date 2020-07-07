12233 HERONSFORD LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

LOOK NO FURTHER! This home has it all- great space, updates, and location, location, location! Great foyer entry into the formal dining or formal living space at the front of the home. Open concept kitchen which offers a food prep island, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and tons of cabinetry. Kitchen overlooks family room and large breakfast area. Large Master Suite is off of the living room. Walk In closet with en suite features stand up shower, soaking tub and two sinks. Three other bedrooms that share a bath in the hall. Off of the family room is an enclosed glass Florida Room- great for entertaining or kids play space. Fenced yard. Home is located on a cul de sac street- little traffic. Washer and Dryer stay. Don't miss the community amenities. Lawn care included.