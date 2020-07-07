All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12233 HERONSFORD LN

12233 Heronsford Ln · No Longer Available
Location

12233 Heronsford Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Greenland

Amenities

Property Amenities
LOOK NO FURTHER! This home has it all- great space, updates, and location, location, location! Great foyer entry into the formal dining or formal living space at the front of the home. Open concept kitchen which offers a food prep island, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and tons of cabinetry. Kitchen overlooks family room and large breakfast area. Large Master Suite is off of the living room. Walk In closet with en suite features stand up shower, soaking tub and two sinks. Three other bedrooms that share a bath in the hall. Off of the family room is an enclosed glass Florida Room- great for entertaining or kids play space. Fenced yard. Home is located on a cul de sac street- little traffic. Washer and Dryer stay. Don't miss the community amenities. Lawn care included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12233 HERONSFORD LN have any available units?
12233 HERONSFORD LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12233 HERONSFORD LN have?
Some of 12233 HERONSFORD LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12233 HERONSFORD LN currently offering any rent specials?
12233 HERONSFORD LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12233 HERONSFORD LN pet-friendly?
No, 12233 HERONSFORD LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12233 HERONSFORD LN offer parking?
No, 12233 HERONSFORD LN does not offer parking.
Does 12233 HERONSFORD LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12233 HERONSFORD LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12233 HERONSFORD LN have a pool?
No, 12233 HERONSFORD LN does not have a pool.
Does 12233 HERONSFORD LN have accessible units?
No, 12233 HERONSFORD LN does not have accessible units.
Does 12233 HERONSFORD LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12233 HERONSFORD LN has units with dishwashers.

