Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11794 Lake Bend Circle

11794 Lake Bend Cir · No Longer Available
Location

11794 Lake Bend Cir, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Oceanway

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
•3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome
•Beautiful glass backsplash in kitchen which also features a built-in microwave, refrigerator with ice-maker, dishwasher, pantry closet and breakfast bar
•Laminate floors downstairs in living areas
•Office/loft area upstairs
•Storage room & half bath downstairs
•Screened patio overlooking wooded area
•Partially fenced
•One gar garage
•AC will be serviced every three months (tenant must be available for servicing)

••Kingsmill community offers a nice playground and is located near I-295, River City Town Center, Shands Hospital and near where the Amazon Service Center will be opening!!

NOTE:
○○ Security deposit amount may vary
○○ No pets
○○ Smoking prohibited inside

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

