11794 Lake Bend Circle

Amenities
•3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome
•Beautiful glass backsplash in kitchen which also features a built-in microwave, refrigerator with ice-maker, dishwasher, pantry closet and breakfast bar
•Laminate floors downstairs in living areas
•Office/loft area upstairs
•Storage room & half bath downstairs
•Screened patio overlooking wooded area
•Partially fenced
•One gar garage
•AC will be serviced every three months (tenant must be available for servicing)
••Kingsmill community offers a nice playground and is located near I-295, River City Town Center, Shands Hospital and near where the Amazon Service Center will be opening!!
NOTE:
○○ Security deposit amount may vary
○○ No pets
○○ Smoking prohibited inside
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.