11794 Lake Bend Circle

•3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome

•Beautiful glass backsplash in kitchen which also features a built-in microwave, refrigerator with ice-maker, dishwasher, pantry closet and breakfast bar

•Laminate floors downstairs in living areas

•Office/loft area upstairs

•Storage room & half bath downstairs

•Screened patio overlooking wooded area

•Partially fenced

•One gar garage

•AC will be serviced every three months (tenant must be available for servicing)



••Kingsmill community offers a nice playground and is located near I-295, River City Town Center, Shands Hospital and near where the Amazon Service Center will be opening!!



NOTE:

○○ Security deposit amount may vary

○○ No pets

○○ Smoking prohibited inside



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.