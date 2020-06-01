All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 11680 Starfish Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11680 Starfish Ave
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

11680 Starfish Ave

11680 Starfish Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11680 Starfish Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Beachwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
11680 Starfish Ave Available 05/15/20 3/2 at 11680 Starfish Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32246 -
This home features central a/c, all appliances in an equipped kitchen. This home also has hardwood floors, a nicely remodeled kitchen and a large utility room with w/d conn.

DIRECTIONS:E on JTB, go E on Beach Blvd, L ON Beachwood, Beachwood becomes Starfish

Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee.

(RLNE5685873)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11680 Starfish Ave have any available units?
11680 Starfish Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11680 Starfish Ave have?
Some of 11680 Starfish Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11680 Starfish Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11680 Starfish Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11680 Starfish Ave pet-friendly?
No, 11680 Starfish Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11680 Starfish Ave offer parking?
No, 11680 Starfish Ave does not offer parking.
Does 11680 Starfish Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11680 Starfish Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11680 Starfish Ave have a pool?
No, 11680 Starfish Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11680 Starfish Ave have accessible units?
No, 11680 Starfish Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11680 Starfish Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11680 Starfish Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia