11589 JERRY ADAMS DR
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

11589 JERRY ADAMS DR

11589 Jerry Adams Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11589 Jerry Adams Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Garden City

Amenities

patio / balcony
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
GATED COMMUNITY- VERY NICE PROPERTY WITH PLENTY OF SPACE TO ROAM, ONE BEDROOM ON THE FIRST FLOOR WITH FULL BATH. THREE (3) OTHER ROOMS UPSTAIRS ARE DECENTLY SIZED AND A LOFT FOR ADDITIONAL LIVING SPACE FOR LOUNGING OR OFFICE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11589 JERRY ADAMS DR have any available units?
11589 JERRY ADAMS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11589 JERRY ADAMS DR have?
Some of 11589 JERRY ADAMS DR's amenities include patio / balcony, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11589 JERRY ADAMS DR currently offering any rent specials?
11589 JERRY ADAMS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11589 JERRY ADAMS DR pet-friendly?
No, 11589 JERRY ADAMS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11589 JERRY ADAMS DR offer parking?
No, 11589 JERRY ADAMS DR does not offer parking.
Does 11589 JERRY ADAMS DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11589 JERRY ADAMS DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11589 JERRY ADAMS DR have a pool?
No, 11589 JERRY ADAMS DR does not have a pool.
Does 11589 JERRY ADAMS DR have accessible units?
No, 11589 JERRY ADAMS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11589 JERRY ADAMS DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 11589 JERRY ADAMS DR does not have units with dishwashers.
