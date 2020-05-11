11589 Jerry Adams Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Garden City
Amenities
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
GATED COMMUNITY- VERY NICE PROPERTY WITH PLENTY OF SPACE TO ROAM, ONE BEDROOM ON THE FIRST FLOOR WITH FULL BATH. THREE (3) OTHER ROOMS UPSTAIRS ARE DECENTLY SIZED AND A LOFT FOR ADDITIONAL LIVING SPACE FOR LOUNGING OR OFFICE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 11589 JERRY ADAMS DR have any available units?
11589 JERRY ADAMS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.