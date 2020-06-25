All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 11469 Wingate Road North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11469 Wingate Road North
Last updated May 14 2019 at 5:04 PM

11469 Wingate Road North

11469 Wingate Road North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11469 Wingate Road North, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Garden City

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,315, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,315

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11469 Wingate Road North have any available units?
11469 Wingate Road North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 11469 Wingate Road North currently offering any rent specials?
11469 Wingate Road North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11469 Wingate Road North pet-friendly?
Yes, 11469 Wingate Road North is pet friendly.
Does 11469 Wingate Road North offer parking?
No, 11469 Wingate Road North does not offer parking.
Does 11469 Wingate Road North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11469 Wingate Road North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11469 Wingate Road North have a pool?
No, 11469 Wingate Road North does not have a pool.
Does 11469 Wingate Road North have accessible units?
No, 11469 Wingate Road North does not have accessible units.
Does 11469 Wingate Road North have units with dishwashers?
No, 11469 Wingate Road North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11469 Wingate Road North have units with air conditioning?
No, 11469 Wingate Road North does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia