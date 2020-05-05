11273 Estancia Villa Circle Unit 1105

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Live Near The Best Shopping & Dining in Jax! - 1,287 sq. ft. 2BR/2.5BA Like new Townhome located on Jacksonville's Southside in the Villas of Estancia off St Johns Bluff. Spacious open concept floorplan with plank floors, downstairs, overlooking the patio. The Kitchen includes Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, and Large Pantry. A Half Bathroom is also on this level. Upstairs are Dual Master Bedrooms, each with its own En Suite. Full-size Washer & Dryer are also on this level. Single Car Garage. Lawn care included. Community Pool and Club House. Sorry, no pets.



Take a 360 Virtual Tour at: https://kuula.co/share/collection/7l6NG?fs=1&vr=1&initload=0&thumbs=4&margin=19&chromeless=1&logo=1&logosize=160



This property is managed locally by the responsible, attentive, and resident-focused Property Managers of NestTenders Property Management. Experience a new, higher level of care when you choose NestTenders as your rental partner!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5783071)