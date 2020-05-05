All apartments in Jacksonville
11273 Estancia Villa Circle Unit 1105

11273 Estancia Villa Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11273 Estancia Villa Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Southide Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Live Near The Best Shopping & Dining in Jax! - 1,287 sq. ft. 2BR/2.5BA Like new Townhome located on Jacksonville's Southside in the Villas of Estancia off St Johns Bluff. Spacious open concept floorplan with plank floors, downstairs, overlooking the patio. The Kitchen includes Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, and Large Pantry. A Half Bathroom is also on this level. Upstairs are Dual Master Bedrooms, each with its own En Suite. Full-size Washer & Dryer are also on this level. Single Car Garage. Lawn care included. Community Pool and Club House. Sorry, no pets.

Take a 360 Virtual Tour at: https://kuula.co/share/collection/7l6NG?fs=1&vr=1&initload=0&thumbs=4&margin=19&chromeless=1&logo=1&logosize=160

This property is managed locally by the responsible, attentive, and resident-focused Property Managers of NestTenders Property Management. Experience a new, higher level of care when you choose NestTenders as your rental partner!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5783071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11273 Estancia Villa Circle Unit 1105 have any available units?
11273 Estancia Villa Circle Unit 1105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11273 Estancia Villa Circle Unit 1105 have?
Some of 11273 Estancia Villa Circle Unit 1105's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11273 Estancia Villa Circle Unit 1105 currently offering any rent specials?
11273 Estancia Villa Circle Unit 1105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11273 Estancia Villa Circle Unit 1105 pet-friendly?
No, 11273 Estancia Villa Circle Unit 1105 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11273 Estancia Villa Circle Unit 1105 offer parking?
Yes, 11273 Estancia Villa Circle Unit 1105 offers parking.
Does 11273 Estancia Villa Circle Unit 1105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11273 Estancia Villa Circle Unit 1105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11273 Estancia Villa Circle Unit 1105 have a pool?
Yes, 11273 Estancia Villa Circle Unit 1105 has a pool.
Does 11273 Estancia Villa Circle Unit 1105 have accessible units?
No, 11273 Estancia Villa Circle Unit 1105 does not have accessible units.
Does 11273 Estancia Villa Circle Unit 1105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11273 Estancia Villa Circle Unit 1105 does not have units with dishwashers.

