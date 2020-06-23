1124 East 14th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bedroom 1 bath home has large bedrooms and storage space, separate dining room, nice back yard!



Security deposit is based on credit and rental history scores.



Be prepared to submit last three pay stubs and fill out rental verification form after applying.



Additional fees apply:

Application fee - $50 per adult

Pet fee - $200 per pre-approved pet



Renters insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in date.



One FULL month's rent due prior to move-in.



Call now to schedule a tour or view our other available properties and application at our website www.DTBPropertyManagement.com

*Newly Remodeled* Cute yellow house with two bedrooms and 1 bath.