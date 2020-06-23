All apartments in Jacksonville
1124 East 14th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1124 East 14th Street

1124 14th St E · No Longer Available
Location

1124 14th St E, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Phoenix

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom 1 bath home has large bedrooms and storage space, separate dining room, nice back yard!

Security deposit is based on credit and rental history scores.

Be prepared to submit last three pay stubs and fill out rental verification form after applying.

Additional fees apply:
Application fee - $50 per adult
Pet fee - $200 per pre-approved pet

Renters insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in date.

One FULL month's rent due prior to move-in.

Call now to schedule a tour or view our other available properties and application at our website www.DTBPropertyManagement.com
*Newly Remodeled* Cute yellow house with two bedrooms and 1 bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1124 East 14th Street have any available units?
1124 East 14th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1124 East 14th Street have?
Some of 1124 East 14th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1124 East 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1124 East 14th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1124 East 14th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1124 East 14th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1124 East 14th Street offer parking?
No, 1124 East 14th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1124 East 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1124 East 14th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1124 East 14th Street have a pool?
No, 1124 East 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1124 East 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 1124 East 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1124 East 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1124 East 14th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
