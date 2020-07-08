All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:19 AM

11225 CASTLEMAIN CIR E

11225 Castlemain Cir N · No Longer Available
Location

11225 Castlemain Cir N, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Virtual showings available via video and/or LIVE on FaceTime!* Beautiful townhome in the private gated community of Oxford Chase! Walk into the main living area with custom trimwork, ceramic tile, and fireplace. Kitchen features granite countertops and upgraded appliances. Oversized glass doors lead out to the screened patio, providing tons of natural light. The owner's suite includes a large bedroom with tray ceilings and a spacious bathroom with dual vanities, walk-in shower, and garden tub. Community amenities feature a swimming pool, fitness center, and clubhouse. Pets welcome with $250/pet non-refundable pet fee. Non-smokers only. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11225 CASTLEMAIN CIR E have any available units?
11225 CASTLEMAIN CIR E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11225 CASTLEMAIN CIR E have?
Some of 11225 CASTLEMAIN CIR E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11225 CASTLEMAIN CIR E currently offering any rent specials?
11225 CASTLEMAIN CIR E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11225 CASTLEMAIN CIR E pet-friendly?
Yes, 11225 CASTLEMAIN CIR E is pet friendly.
Does 11225 CASTLEMAIN CIR E offer parking?
Yes, 11225 CASTLEMAIN CIR E offers parking.
Does 11225 CASTLEMAIN CIR E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11225 CASTLEMAIN CIR E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11225 CASTLEMAIN CIR E have a pool?
Yes, 11225 CASTLEMAIN CIR E has a pool.
Does 11225 CASTLEMAIN CIR E have accessible units?
No, 11225 CASTLEMAIN CIR E does not have accessible units.
Does 11225 CASTLEMAIN CIR E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11225 CASTLEMAIN CIR E has units with dishwashers.

