11225 CASTLEMAIN CIR E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool

Virtual showings available via video and/or LIVE on FaceTime!* Beautiful townhome in the private gated community of Oxford Chase! Walk into the main living area with custom trimwork, ceramic tile, and fireplace. Kitchen features granite countertops and upgraded appliances. Oversized glass doors lead out to the screened patio, providing tons of natural light. The owner's suite includes a large bedroom with tray ceilings and a spacious bathroom with dual vanities, walk-in shower, and garden tub. Community amenities feature a swimming pool, fitness center, and clubhouse. Pets welcome with $250/pet non-refundable pet fee. Non-smokers only. Available now!