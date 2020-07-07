All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

1120 Detroit St

1120 Detroit Street · No Longer Available
Location

1120 Detroit Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
ceiling fan
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7bb88ad033 ---- This cute home features hardwood floors, washer/dryer hook-ups, lots of kitchen cabinets, an outdoor storage unit under the carport, and a fenced-in yard. -Apply online at allcountycpm.com/available-rentals. -Applications are $50 apiece, and there must be a separate application for every adult. Application fees are non-refundable. -Gross household income needs to be 3x the rent. -All County Complete does not accept evictions from the last 3 years. -After applying, you will be emailed a request to submit your last three pay stubs and fill out a rental verification form. -Should you be approved, there is an administration fee of $150. Each pet requires a one-time, non-refundable fee of $200, with no additional pet rent. -Your security deposit is based on rental history. It may be equal to 1x, 1.5x or 2x the rent. -Renter's insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in. -One FULL month's rent is due prior to move-in. -All fees are subject to change without prior notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 Detroit St have any available units?
1120 Detroit St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 Detroit St have?
Some of 1120 Detroit St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 Detroit St currently offering any rent specials?
1120 Detroit St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 Detroit St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1120 Detroit St is pet friendly.
Does 1120 Detroit St offer parking?
Yes, 1120 Detroit St offers parking.
Does 1120 Detroit St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1120 Detroit St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 Detroit St have a pool?
No, 1120 Detroit St does not have a pool.
Does 1120 Detroit St have accessible units?
No, 1120 Detroit St does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 Detroit St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1120 Detroit St does not have units with dishwashers.

