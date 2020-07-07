1120 Detroit St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7bb88ad033 ---- This cute home features hardwood floors, washer/dryer hook-ups, lots of kitchen cabinets, an outdoor storage unit under the carport, and a fenced-in yard. -Apply online at allcountycpm.com/available-rentals. -Applications are $50 apiece, and there must be a separate application for every adult. Application fees are non-refundable. -Gross household income needs to be 3x the rent. -All County Complete does not accept evictions from the last 3 years. -After applying, you will be emailed a request to submit your last three pay stubs and fill out a rental verification form. -Should you be approved, there is an administration fee of $150. Each pet requires a one-time, non-refundable fee of $200, with no additional pet rent. -Your security deposit is based on rental history. It may be equal to 1x, 1.5x or 2x the rent. -Renter's insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in. -One FULL month's rent is due prior to move-in. -All fees are subject to change without prior notice.