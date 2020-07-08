11190 Wyndham Hollow Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Jacksonville. Amenities included: central air, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: gas and water. Is pet friendly. Don’t miss out on this charming home! Inside, you’ll find beautiful carpet flooring, tile flooring, a fireplace, and plenty of living space to spread out and make memories. The beautiful kitchen includes coordinating appliances, a breakfast bar, and lots of space to cook and entertain. The backyard includes full fencing and a screened-in patio. Make this home yours today!

contact paul at 206-485-3024 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.