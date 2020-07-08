All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 3 2020 at 7:07 AM

11190 Wyndham Hollow Lane

11190 Wyndham Hollow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11190 Wyndham Hollow Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Jacksonville. Amenities included: central air, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: gas and water. Is pet friendly. Don’t miss out on this charming home! Inside, you’ll find beautiful carpet flooring, tile flooring, a fireplace, and plenty of living space to spread out and make memories. The beautiful kitchen includes coordinating appliances, a breakfast bar, and lots of space to cook and entertain. The backyard includes full fencing and a screened-in patio. Make this home yours today!
contact paul at 206-485-3024 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11190 Wyndham Hollow Lane have any available units?
11190 Wyndham Hollow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11190 Wyndham Hollow Lane have?
Some of 11190 Wyndham Hollow Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11190 Wyndham Hollow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11190 Wyndham Hollow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11190 Wyndham Hollow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11190 Wyndham Hollow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11190 Wyndham Hollow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11190 Wyndham Hollow Lane offers parking.
Does 11190 Wyndham Hollow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11190 Wyndham Hollow Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11190 Wyndham Hollow Lane have a pool?
No, 11190 Wyndham Hollow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11190 Wyndham Hollow Lane have accessible units?
No, 11190 Wyndham Hollow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11190 Wyndham Hollow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11190 Wyndham Hollow Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
