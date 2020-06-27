All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

1118 Silver King Road, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Regency

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
microwave
range
refrigerator
ONE MONTH FREE! Ask agent for details .Available Now. "Like new" Lennar Home with Halle floor plan. This home has 3 Beds, 2 Baths and features Quartz kitchen counter tops, 42" cabinets, Kitchen package includes Frigidaire stainless steel appliances (stove range, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator), ceramic wood tile in main areas, living, dining and halls, pavered & screened lanai, window blinds throughout, sprinkler system, and pavered driveway. Most pets allowed with approval. To schedule a showing Call Vance Brandon with Renters Warehouse at 904.575.0550

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1118 Silver King Road have any available units?
1118 Silver King Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1118 Silver King Road have?
Some of 1118 Silver King Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1118 Silver King Road currently offering any rent specials?
1118 Silver King Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 Silver King Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1118 Silver King Road is pet friendly.
Does 1118 Silver King Road offer parking?
No, 1118 Silver King Road does not offer parking.
Does 1118 Silver King Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1118 Silver King Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 Silver King Road have a pool?
No, 1118 Silver King Road does not have a pool.
Does 1118 Silver King Road have accessible units?
No, 1118 Silver King Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 Silver King Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1118 Silver King Road has units with dishwashers.
