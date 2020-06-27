1118 Silver King Road

Amenities

ONE MONTH FREE! Ask agent for details .Available Now. "Like new" Lennar Home with Halle floor plan. This home has 3 Beds, 2 Baths and features Quartz kitchen counter tops, 42" cabinets, Kitchen package includes Frigidaire stainless steel appliances (stove range, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator), ceramic wood tile in main areas, living, dining and halls, pavered & screened lanai, window blinds throughout, sprinkler system, and pavered driveway. Most pets allowed with approval. To schedule a showing Call Vance Brandon with Renters Warehouse at 904.575.0550