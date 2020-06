Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Oxford Chase - END UNIT! 3 spacious bedrooms plus an office (or the fourth bedroom), 2.5 Bathroom townhome with an attached 2 car garage, located on the Southside of Jacksonville in Oxford Chase! Upgrades galore! All tile downstairs, water view, stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets, washer and dryer, screened lanai, and lots more! Sorry no pets. No street parking per HOA



(RLNE4718535)