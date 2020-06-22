All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11054 Traci Lynn Drive

11054 Traci Lynn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11054 Traci Lynn Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
This cute single family home is located on a cul de sac street of Dunn Avenue. It conveniently located near shops, Publix, restaurants and various entertainment. It has ceramic tile throughout, a brick fireplace, glass top stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator equip with a large freezer! Act quick before its gone, will go fast!

Rental Terms: Rent: $875, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $875, Available 10/15/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11054 Traci Lynn Drive have any available units?
11054 Traci Lynn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11054 Traci Lynn Drive have?
Some of 11054 Traci Lynn Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11054 Traci Lynn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11054 Traci Lynn Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11054 Traci Lynn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11054 Traci Lynn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11054 Traci Lynn Drive offer parking?
No, 11054 Traci Lynn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11054 Traci Lynn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11054 Traci Lynn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11054 Traci Lynn Drive have a pool?
No, 11054 Traci Lynn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11054 Traci Lynn Drive have accessible units?
No, 11054 Traci Lynn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11054 Traci Lynn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11054 Traci Lynn Drive has units with dishwashers.
