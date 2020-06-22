11054 Traci Lynn Drive

Amenities
This cute single family home is located on a cul de sac street of Dunn Avenue. It conveniently located near shops, Publix, restaurants and various entertainment. It has ceramic tile throughout, a brick fireplace, glass top stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator equip with a large freezer! Act quick before its gone, will go fast!
Rental Terms: Rent: $875, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $875, Available 10/15/18
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.