10980 Cotton Dike Ct

Amenities
MOVIE THEATER (14 X 17) with 2-level platform and surround sound wiring, separate loft space, 4 bedrooms upstairs (including the owner's), 1 bedroom and full bath downstairs along with separate formal living and dining room space, oversized kitchen with eating space and one of the largest great rooms you have ever seen. Enjoy the 10 X 30 covered lanai and the fully fenced back yard. All of this located on a cul-de-sac and close to Cecil Field Commerce, NASJax, I-10, I-295, shopping & schools.