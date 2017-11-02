All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 19 2020 at 7:12 AM

10980 Cotton Dike Ct

10980 Cotton Dike Court · No Longer Available
Location

10980 Cotton Dike Court, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Jacksonville Heights West

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
MOVIE THEATER (14 X 17) with 2-level platform and surround sound wiring, separate loft space, 4 bedrooms upstairs (including the owner's), 1 bedroom and full bath downstairs along with separate formal living and dining room space, oversized kitchen with eating space and one of the largest great rooms you have ever seen. Enjoy the 10 X 30 covered lanai and the fully fenced back yard. All of this located on a cul-de-sac and close to Cecil Field Commerce, NASJax, I-10, I-295, shopping & schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10980 Cotton Dike Ct have any available units?
10980 Cotton Dike Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10980 Cotton Dike Ct have?
Some of 10980 Cotton Dike Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10980 Cotton Dike Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10980 Cotton Dike Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10980 Cotton Dike Ct pet-friendly?
No, 10980 Cotton Dike Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 10980 Cotton Dike Ct offer parking?
Yes, 10980 Cotton Dike Ct offers parking.
Does 10980 Cotton Dike Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10980 Cotton Dike Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10980 Cotton Dike Ct have a pool?
No, 10980 Cotton Dike Ct does not have a pool.
Does 10980 Cotton Dike Ct have accessible units?
No, 10980 Cotton Dike Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10980 Cotton Dike Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10980 Cotton Dike Ct has units with dishwashers.

