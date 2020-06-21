10935 STANTON HILLS DR E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool garage

Come home to luxury. Formal dining, office/flex space could be 4th bedroom, open concept kitchen/family room. Spacious master bedroom/bath and split bedroom layout. The icing on the cake is the GIGANTIC fully glassed and tiled sunroom & screen room, fully fenced back yard and roomy storage shed. Newer appliances, washer and dryer included! An oversized driveway with 2 car garage, deep front yard, private cul-du sac (school bus picks up right out front.) Mere minutes from Hwy 23/I-10, Oakleaf Town Center and Hwy 134/I-295. Ideal commute to bases. NO SMOKING/NO PETS, $50 application fee, $100 lease prep fee is chosen. Available August 1, 2020 or sooner by mutual agreement. Not Section 8 eligible.