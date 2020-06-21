All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 29 2020 at 6:57 PM

10935 STANTON HILLS DR E

10935 Stanton Hills Drive East · (904) 452-4502
Location

10935 Stanton Hills Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Chimney Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1938 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
Come home to luxury. Formal dining, office/flex space could be 4th bedroom, open concept kitchen/family room. Spacious master bedroom/bath and split bedroom layout. The icing on the cake is the GIGANTIC fully glassed and tiled sunroom & screen room, fully fenced back yard and roomy storage shed. Newer appliances, washer and dryer included! An oversized driveway with 2 car garage, deep front yard, private cul-du sac (school bus picks up right out front.) Mere minutes from Hwy 23/I-10, Oakleaf Town Center and Hwy 134/I-295. Ideal commute to bases. NO SMOKING/NO PETS, $50 application fee, $100 lease prep fee is chosen. Available August 1, 2020 or sooner by mutual agreement. Not Section 8 eligible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10935 STANTON HILLS DR E have any available units?
10935 STANTON HILLS DR E has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10935 STANTON HILLS DR E have?
Some of 10935 STANTON HILLS DR E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10935 STANTON HILLS DR E currently offering any rent specials?
10935 STANTON HILLS DR E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10935 STANTON HILLS DR E pet-friendly?
No, 10935 STANTON HILLS DR E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 10935 STANTON HILLS DR E offer parking?
Yes, 10935 STANTON HILLS DR E does offer parking.
Does 10935 STANTON HILLS DR E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10935 STANTON HILLS DR E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10935 STANTON HILLS DR E have a pool?
Yes, 10935 STANTON HILLS DR E has a pool.
Does 10935 STANTON HILLS DR E have accessible units?
No, 10935 STANTON HILLS DR E does not have accessible units.
Does 10935 STANTON HILLS DR E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10935 STANTON HILLS DR E has units with dishwashers.
