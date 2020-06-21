All apartments in Jacksonville
10904 Grand Trunk Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10904 Grand Trunk Lane

10904 Grand Trunk Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10904 Grand Trunk Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Mandarin Station-Losco

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Jacksonville, Florida. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,940 sq ft of living space. Features include hardwood floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with all black appliances, 2 car garage, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10904 Grand Trunk Lane have any available units?
10904 Grand Trunk Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10904 Grand Trunk Lane have?
Some of 10904 Grand Trunk Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10904 Grand Trunk Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10904 Grand Trunk Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10904 Grand Trunk Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10904 Grand Trunk Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10904 Grand Trunk Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10904 Grand Trunk Lane does offer parking.
Does 10904 Grand Trunk Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10904 Grand Trunk Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10904 Grand Trunk Lane have a pool?
No, 10904 Grand Trunk Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10904 Grand Trunk Lane have accessible units?
No, 10904 Grand Trunk Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10904 Grand Trunk Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10904 Grand Trunk Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
