All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 10888 Hamilton Downs St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
10888 Hamilton Downs St.
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:35 AM

10888 Hamilton Downs St.

10888 Hamilton Downs Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Mandarin Station-Losco
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10888 Hamilton Downs Court, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Mandarin Station-Losco

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Beautiful 4/2 in Highly Desirable Mandarin! - This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in Mandarin near the Avenues Mall and under 20 minutes from Downtown. The home features renovations that have enhanced the home. New flooring, appliances, and lighting throughout.

Features:
- Gorgeous Landscaping
- New flooring in living room
- New carpets
- New appliances
- Granite Counters
- Beautiful Water View from Screened Porch
- 24 Hour Maintenance

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4607585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10888 Hamilton Downs St. have any available units?
10888 Hamilton Downs St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10888 Hamilton Downs St. have?
Some of 10888 Hamilton Downs St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10888 Hamilton Downs St. currently offering any rent specials?
10888 Hamilton Downs St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10888 Hamilton Downs St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10888 Hamilton Downs St. is pet friendly.
Does 10888 Hamilton Downs St. offer parking?
Yes, 10888 Hamilton Downs St. does offer parking.
Does 10888 Hamilton Downs St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10888 Hamilton Downs St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10888 Hamilton Downs St. have a pool?
No, 10888 Hamilton Downs St. does not have a pool.
Does 10888 Hamilton Downs St. have accessible units?
No, 10888 Hamilton Downs St. does not have accessible units.
Does 10888 Hamilton Downs St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10888 Hamilton Downs St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia