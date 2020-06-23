10888 Hamilton Downs St.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed

Beautiful 4/2 in Highly Desirable Mandarin! - This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in Mandarin near the Avenues Mall and under 20 minutes from Downtown. The home features renovations that have enhanced the home. New flooring, appliances, and lighting throughout.



Features:

- Gorgeous Landscaping

- New flooring in living room

- New carpets

- New appliances

- Granite Counters

- Beautiful Water View from Screened Porch

- 24 Hour Maintenance



Property Tours:

This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.



No Dogs Allowed



