10872 Crosstie Ct

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed online portal pet friendly

Completely Remodeled Home in the heart of Mandarin!!! - **AVAILABLE JANUARY 5th, 2019**



This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the heart of Mandarin has been completely redone from top to bottom less than a year ago! This home has nice laminate wood flooring throughout the entire home! Beautiful stone fireplace in the living room. Separate formal dining room! Kitchen has nice breakfast nook area. Open living room with vaulted ceilings. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Master bathroom shower has been completely redone - large walk-in tiled shower from floor to ceiling. This home features a huge fenced in yard as well. Washer/Dryer Connections. Lawncare is tenants responsibility.



This home won't last long! Call today to schedule a showing!



Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.



Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



