Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10872 Crosstie Ct

10872 Crosstie Court · No Longer Available
Location

10872 Crosstie Court, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Mandarin Station-Losco

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
online portal
pet friendly
Completely Remodeled Home in the heart of Mandarin!!! - **AVAILABLE JANUARY 5th, 2019**

This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the heart of Mandarin has been completely redone from top to bottom less than a year ago! This home has nice laminate wood flooring throughout the entire home! Beautiful stone fireplace in the living room. Separate formal dining room! Kitchen has nice breakfast nook area. Open living room with vaulted ceilings. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Master bathroom shower has been completely redone - large walk-in tiled shower from floor to ceiling. This home features a huge fenced in yard as well. Washer/Dryer Connections. Lawncare is tenants responsibility.

This home won't last long! Call today to schedule a showing!

Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.

Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

(RLNE3837140)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10872 Crosstie Ct have any available units?
10872 Crosstie Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10872 Crosstie Ct have?
Some of 10872 Crosstie Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10872 Crosstie Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10872 Crosstie Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10872 Crosstie Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 10872 Crosstie Ct is pet friendly.
Does 10872 Crosstie Ct offer parking?
No, 10872 Crosstie Ct does not offer parking.
Does 10872 Crosstie Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10872 Crosstie Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10872 Crosstie Ct have a pool?
No, 10872 Crosstie Ct does not have a pool.
Does 10872 Crosstie Ct have accessible units?
No, 10872 Crosstie Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10872 Crosstie Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 10872 Crosstie Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
