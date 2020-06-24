10828 JOHN RANDOLPH DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

This exquisite NEW construction 4 Bed, 3 bath SMART HOME is located in MANDARIN, off Hood Rd. It boasts over 2600 sq ft. with raised ceilings and 8 foot doors that gives it a very spacious feel. Mostly tile floors for easy cleaning and split bedroom design. Features a formal dining room, separate eating area off the kitchen, large living room and large indoor laundry area with Washer and Dryer, and laundry sink! Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a huge island/bar with multiple stacking style sliding glass doors that lead to the screened beautiful paver back patio. Don't miss out, this won't last long!