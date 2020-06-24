All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 20 2019 at 9:44 AM

10828 JOHN RANDOLPH DR

10828 John Randolph Dr · No Longer Available
Location

10828 John Randolph Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Mandarin Station-Losco

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
This exquisite NEW construction 4 Bed, 3 bath SMART HOME is located in MANDARIN, off Hood Rd. It boasts over 2600 sq ft. with raised ceilings and 8 foot doors that gives it a very spacious feel. Mostly tile floors for easy cleaning and split bedroom design. Features a formal dining room, separate eating area off the kitchen, large living room and large indoor laundry area with Washer and Dryer, and laundry sink! Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a huge island/bar with multiple stacking style sliding glass doors that lead to the screened beautiful paver back patio. Don't miss out, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10828 JOHN RANDOLPH DR have any available units?
10828 JOHN RANDOLPH DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10828 JOHN RANDOLPH DR have?
Some of 10828 JOHN RANDOLPH DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10828 JOHN RANDOLPH DR currently offering any rent specials?
10828 JOHN RANDOLPH DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10828 JOHN RANDOLPH DR pet-friendly?
No, 10828 JOHN RANDOLPH DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 10828 JOHN RANDOLPH DR offer parking?
No, 10828 JOHN RANDOLPH DR does not offer parking.
Does 10828 JOHN RANDOLPH DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10828 JOHN RANDOLPH DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10828 JOHN RANDOLPH DR have a pool?
No, 10828 JOHN RANDOLPH DR does not have a pool.
Does 10828 JOHN RANDOLPH DR have accessible units?
No, 10828 JOHN RANDOLPH DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10828 JOHN RANDOLPH DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10828 JOHN RANDOLPH DR has units with dishwashers.
