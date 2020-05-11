All apartments in Jacksonville
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
10761 John Randolph Drive
Last updated May 31 2020 at 5:40 PM

10761 John Randolph Drive

10761 John Randolph Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10761 John Randolph Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Mandarin Station-Losco

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Must see this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath 2267 sq. ft., home located in the heart of Mandarin! 3 car garage with tile flooring throughout and carpet in the bedrooms. Enjoy cooking in your new stainless steel gourmet kitchen which includes a double oven and glass top stove. Master bedroom comes with enormous walk in closets and a garden tub w/ separate shower. Gain access to your screened in patio overlooking the pond from the master bedroom or the family room. This home is a must see and will not last long; call today to schedule a viewing of this beauty!! 904.575.0550

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10761 John Randolph Drive have any available units?
10761 John Randolph Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10761 John Randolph Drive have?
Some of 10761 John Randolph Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10761 John Randolph Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10761 John Randolph Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10761 John Randolph Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10761 John Randolph Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 10761 John Randolph Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10761 John Randolph Drive offers parking.
Does 10761 John Randolph Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10761 John Randolph Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10761 John Randolph Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10761 John Randolph Drive has a pool.
Does 10761 John Randolph Drive have accessible units?
No, 10761 John Randolph Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10761 John Randolph Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10761 John Randolph Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

