10558 Lake Hollow Ln.

Amenities
Beautiful 3/2 in Mandarin - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in Mandarin near the Avenues Mall and under 20 minutes from Downtown.
Features:
- Gorgeous Landscaping
- Brick Construction
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Spacious Family Room
- Fully Glassed Florida Room
- 24 Hour Maintenance
Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4607584)