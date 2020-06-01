All apartments in Jacksonville
10558 Lake Hollow Ln.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10558 Lake Hollow Ln.

10558 Lake Hollow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10558 Lake Hollow Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Mandarin Station-Losco

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Beautiful 3/2 in Mandarin - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in Mandarin near the Avenues Mall and under 20 minutes from Downtown.

Features:
- Gorgeous Landscaping
- Brick Construction
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Spacious Family Room
- Fully Glassed Florida Room
- 24 Hour Maintenance

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4607584)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

